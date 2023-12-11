TikTok to Invest Big in Indonesian Digital Ecosystem

Chinese entertainment platform TikTok is set to make a significant investment of $1.5 billion in Indonesia’s largest digital ecosystem, PT GoTo Gojek Tokopedia. This move comes as part of a strategic partnership aimed at driving long-term growth for Indonesia’s micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSME) sector, as well as the country’s digital economy as a whole.

Under the agreement, TikTok’s businesses in Indonesia, including TikTok Shop Indonesia, will be combined with PT Tokopedia, with TikTok taking a controlling stake. The enlarged entity will operate and maintain the shopping features within the TikTok app in Indonesia.

In addition to the initial investment, TikTok has committed to providing future funding required the business without diluting GoTo. This alliance allows both TikTok and GoTo to serve Indonesian consumers and MSMEs more comprehensively.

GoTo, a digital services platform, will continue to benefit from the growth of the enlarged entity and remain an ecosystem partner to Tokopedia, offering digital financial services via GoTo Financial and on-demand services via Gojek. The company will also receive an ongoing revenue stream from Tokopedia corresponding to its scale and growth.

The strategic partnership will kick off with a pilot period, closely supervised relevant regulators. The first joint campaign, called Beli Lokal, will launch on December 12th, in conjunction with Indonesia’s National Online Shopping Day. This campaign will promote a wide range of merchants, with a particular focus on Indonesian products, allowing the TikTok community to engage and shop with their favorite local businesses.

Looking ahead, TikTok, Tokopedia, and GoTo are poised to transform Indonesia’s e-commerce sector, which will lead to the creation of millions of new job opportunities over the next five years. The majority of merchants in the combined business are MSMEs, and the partnership will support them through various initiatives, such as promoting Indonesian products on both platforms.

Furthermore, the duo will work together to enhance the capacity of Indonesia’s MSMEs through skills development programs and resources related to production and selling. They will support merchants in areas like marketing, branding, and sustainable business practices, as well as help local brands promote their products internationally. The establishment of technology centers across Indonesia will foster local tech talent and promote fair competition in the marketplace.

The transaction is expected to be finalized in the first quarter of 2024. To ensure the best interests of Indonesia’s digital economy, a committee will be formed under the enlarged entity, chaired GoTo Group CEO Patrick Walujo, with support from members of both businesses.

TikTok and GoTo’s partnership signifies a major boost for Indonesia’s digital ecosystem and reinforces their commitment to driving economic growth and supporting local businesses in the country.