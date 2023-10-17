The Rise of Cognitive Warfare: China’s Use of Social Media

China has been employing a strategy known as “cognitive warfare” to target its adversaries using social media platforms. Cognitive operations aim to influence the thoughts, perceptions, decisions, and actions of the target audience shaping their understanding of events. Unlike the US, China considers cognitive warfare as equally important as other domains of warfare such as air, sea, and space.

The Chinese government and military view social media as the main battleground for this type of warfare. Understanding the power of social media to shape narratives and cognition, China has extensively researched and developed its own platforms. With the average user spending 2.5 hours a day on social media, China believes it can gradually shape and control the cognition of individuals and even entire societies.

Chinese researchers have identified four key tactics used in cognitive warfare on social media. The first tactic is “Information Disturbance” which involves publishing specific information to influence the target audience’s understanding of the combat situation and shape their positions and actions. Official Chinese social media accounts are used to push and shape narratives in specific ways.

The second tactic, known as “Discourse Competition,” takes a more subtle approach. It involves spreading narratives through social media and online comments to gradually affect public perception and achieve desired goals. By fueling existing biases and manipulating emotional psychology, China aims to deepen a desired narrative over time.

The third tactic is “Public Opinion Blackout,” which floods social media with a specific narrative to influence public opinion. Bots are used to drive the narrative viral and suppress alternative views and news. AI is increasingly being employed to mine user emotions and prejudices to target susceptible audiences and disseminate customized “spiritual ammunition.”

The final tactic, “Block Information,” focuses on carrying out technical attacks, blockades, and even physical destruction of the enemy’s information communication channels. China aims to monopolize and control the flow of information preventing adversaries from disseminating information.

It is worth noting that China considers the United States to have a significant advantage in the tactic of blocking information. They cite instances where the US government and companies like Microsoft and Facebook restricted or cut off internet access to certain countries for various reasons.

Overall, China’s use of cognitive warfare highlights the increasing importance of social media in shaping narratives and influencing public opinion. As researchers and officials anticipate similar efforts targeting future elections and conflicts, it is critical to be aware of these tactics and their potential impact.

