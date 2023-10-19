Understanding China’s Unique Social Media Landscape

China is known as the largest social media market in the world, with a highly engaged user base and a diverse range of platforms that differ significantly from the rest of the world. Navigating this dynamic ecosystem can be a challenge for brands looking to effectively engage with users throughout the customer journey. Additionally, the culture surrounding online and mobile commerce in China is distinct, with 100% of shopping being done online compared to 80% in the US.

To address these complexities, KAWO, a social media management platform in China, has released a practical handbook for marketers. This handbook aims to help brands understand the positioning of six key platforms within the marketing funnel and how key performance indicators (KPIs) can be translated into tangible business success. The platforms covered in the handbook include WeChat, Douyin, Kuaishou, Little Red Book (xiaohongshu), Weibo, and Bilibili.

One notable trend highlighted in the handbook is the improved retention rates brands have achieved on WeChat, a popular messaging and social media platform in China. According to KAWO’s analysis of WeChat Service and Subscription accounts, the win-loss ratio (which compares the number of followers lost to the number of followers gained) has decreased since 2020. In 2023, for Service accounts focused on managing customer relationships, the ratio was as low as 47 lost followers per 100 gained. Similarly, for Subscription accounts focused on brand promotion, the ratio dropped from 0.94 in 2020 to 0.37 in 2022.

CEO of KAWO, Alex Li, emphasized the challenges that brands face in measuring the impact of their social media efforts in China. The unique and diverse nature of Chinese social media platforms necessitates the use of specialized tools for accurate measurement and analysis.

