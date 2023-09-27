China’s Ousted Foreign Minister Qin Gang Had an Extramarital Affair, Financial Times Reports

According to the Financial Times, China’s former foreign minister Qin Gang had an extramarital affair with Fu Xiaotian, a high-profile Chinese television presenter. The report states that Fu had a child through surrogacy in the United States, although the identity of the father was not revealed. Qin, who was a trusted aide to Chinese leader Xi Jinping, was abruptly removed as foreign minister in July after being absent from public view for a month.

The Financial Times report is the latest piece of the puzzle surrounding Qin’s mysterious removal from office. The Chinese government has not provided an explanation for his ouster and has avoided questions about his fate from foreign journalists. When asked to comment on the latest report, China’s Foreign Ministry spokesperson stated that it was not a diplomatic issue.

Public figures disappearing for extended periods of time while under investigation is not uncommon in China. Last week, the Wall Street Journal reported that Chinese officials were informed that Qin was involved in an extramarital affair that resulted in the birth of a child in the US while he was serving as China’s ambassador to Washington.

An investigation is underway to determine if Qin’s alleged affair and any other actions he might have taken have affected China’s national security. Qin’s resume on Chinese government websites states that he is married with a son.

Having an extramarital affair is not uncommon in Chinese politics, but there are not many known cases of top leaders having a child resulting from such a relationship. If Qin was indeed removed because of his alleged relationship, it would be a unique case as no Chinese leader at the national level is known to have been stripped of their position over an affair alone.

Rumors about Qin’s affair with Fu have been circulating on Chinese social media since he first disappeared from the public eye in June. Fu became famous for hosting the talk show “Talk with World Leaders” on Phoenix TV, where she interviewed political and business heavyweights from around the world, including Qin. It is said that Fu and Qin initially met in London in 2010, where they moved in the same social circles, and their relationship grew closer nearly a decade later in Beijing.

