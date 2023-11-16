The Enigmatic Demise of Former Chinese Premier Li Keqiang Reveals Internal Struggles in the Communist Party

The sudden and mysterious death of former Chinese premier Li Keqiang has sent shockwaves throughout the Chinese Communist Party. While mourning for Li has been on display internationally, party ranks have remained relatively silent, with no commemorative articles being published and social media comments being disabled. However, behind this outward stoicism lies a sense of panic and unease among government officials at all levels. The death of Li, once the second most powerful figure in the party, has raised concerns among party officials about their own fates.

Li’s tragic end is a manifestation of the totalitarian rule and personal dictatorship that characterizes the Chinese Communist Party. This fate could befall any official within the party’s governance system, which is divided into those responsible for party governance and those tasked with running the government. Party leadership entails complete control over power and resources, with party secretaries exerting control over the government at every level. Li, despite serving as premier for 10 years, had little power as Xi Jinping gradually eroded his authority and consolidated power for himself.

One example of Xi’s power consolidation is the establishment of “leading groups,” which mirrored the leadership style of Mao Zedong’s wife, Jiang Qing. These groups, chaired Xi himself, took control of important economic strategic decisions and marginalized Li. The Central Financial and Economic Leading Group, led Xi, oversaw economic policy-making, excluding Li from core decision-making processes.

Li’s policy plans for urbanization and economic development were stripped away when Xi convened an urbanization work conference, integrating the project into his own system of “Leading Groups.” This not only shifted the power structure within the State Council system but also left Li without a meaningful role.

The enigmatic death of Li Keqiang has unveiled the internal struggles and power dynamics within the Chinese Communist Party. As Xi Jinping meets with U.S. President Joe Biden to stabilize ties between the two powers, the fate of party officials remains uncertain.

FAQ

What was Li Keqiang’s role?

Li Keqiang was a former premier of China and the second most powerful figure in the Chinese Communist Party before his mysterious death.

Why did Li Keqiang’s death shock the Communist Party?

Li’s death highlighted the internal struggles and power dynamics within the party, raising concerns among officials about their own fates.

What are “leading groups” in China’s political leadership system?

“Leading groups” are top-level bodies that make important economic strategic decisions for the country. Under Xi Jinping’s leadership, these groups marginalized Li Keqiang and consolidated power in the hands of Xi.