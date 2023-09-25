Huawei Technologies Launches Mate 60 Series, Demonstrates Resilience Amid U.S. Sanctions

Huawei Technologies, a well-known tech giant, expressed its gratitude to China for its support at a recent product launch event. The event, held in Shenzhen and broadcast live across various platforms, showcased the company’s Mate 60 series. Chinese state media has praised this new series as a testament to Huawei’s ability to overcome the restrictions imposed the United States since 2019. These restrictions have severely affected Huawei’s access to advanced chipmaking tools and its smartphone business.

While Huawei has not provided detailed information about the capabilities of the Mate 60 series, users and analysts who have purchased the Mate 60 Pro have reported that it comes with a Chinese-made chip and supports 5G speeds. The CEO of Huawei’s consumer business group, Yu Chengdong, expressed his gratitude to the nation for its unwavering support, particularly in relation to the launch of the Mate 60 Pro Pioneer Program.

During the event, Yu also announced the launch of a new tablet product, the MatePad Pro 13.2. In addition, Huawei unveiled a new ultra-high-end brand called ‘Ultimate Design,’ which includes the Mate 60 RS smartphone and a smartwatch.

The product launch event coincided with the two-year anniversary of Chairwoman Meng Wanzhou’s return to China. Meng, the daughter of Huawei founder Ren Zhengfei, had been detained for nearly three years over alleged violations of U.S. sanctions. Her return marked the end of an extradition drama that had strained relations between Beijing and Washington.

The response to Huawei’s launch event was overwhelmingly positive, with applause breaking out at the company’s flagship store in Beijing when Yu took the stage. The event served as a showcase for Huawei’s resilience and determination to continue delivering innovative products despite the challenges it faces.

Sources:

– Reuters

– Brenda Goh, Shanghai Bureau Chief at Reuters