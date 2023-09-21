Chinese Commercial Rocket Company Galactic Energy Faces First Launch Failure

Chinese commercial rocket company, Galactic Energy, experienced its first launch failure on September 21st. The 10th launch attempt, which was conducted from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center in northwestern China, did not proceed as planned. The company confirmed the loss of its Ceres-1 rocket and its payload, the Jilin-1 Gaofen-04B satellite, through a statement published on its WeChat social network account.

Galactic Energy expressed its sincere apologies to its customers and stated that the specific reasons for the failure are currently being analyzed and investigated. This setback marked the first major failure for the company, as all of its previous nine launches had been successful since November 2021. Galactic Energy had been actively engaging in a high-density launch period, conducting four missions between July and September.

The Ceres-1 rocket has a diameter of 1.4 meters, a length of approximately 20 meters, and a mass of around 33 tons during take-off. It is equipped with a four-stage solid rocket and a liquid propellant upper stage. The rocket is capable of delivering payloads of up to 400 kg to low Earth orbit (LEO) or 300 kg to a 500-kilometer-altitude sun-synchronous orbit (SSO). The failed launch was the company’s first attempt to reach an altitude of 800 kilometers.

In addition to its work on the Ceres-1 rocket, Galactic Energy is also preparing for the debut launch of its Pallas-1 kerosene-liquid oxygen launcher. The reusable two-stage Pallas-1 will have the capability to carry 5,000 kilograms to LEO or 3,000 kilograms to a 700-kilometer SSO. The company plans to conduct the first expendable launch of the Pallas-1 in the third quarter of 2024.

The Jilin-1 Gaofen-04B satellite, which was on board the failed mission, belongs to Changguang Satellite Technology (CGST), a commercial remote sensing firm. CGST is a subsidiary of the state-owned Changchun Institute of Optics, Fine Mechanics and Physics (CIOMP), which operates under the Chinese Academy of Sciences (CAS). CGST has over 100 satellites in orbit and has announced plans to expand its Jilin-1 constellation to 300 satellites 2025.

Despite this setback, Galactic Energy’s previous success with launches has secured vital contracts to launch satellites for CGST. This failure also highlights the increasing role of commercial launch service providers in China. The failed launch was China’s 44th orbital mission of 2023, and although it was the country’s first failure, the state-owned main contractor has conducted 30 successful launches out of a planned total of 60 or more.

