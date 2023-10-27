Chinese Former Premier Li Keqiang Passes Away at 68

Chinese former Premier Li Keqiang, a prominent economist and reformist, passed away on October 27, following a sudden heart attack. Li, who was 68 years old, had retired just 10 months ago after a decade in office. Despite having initially been viewed as a top contender for leadership within the Communist Party, Li’s influence waned in recent years due to the tightening grip of President Xi Jinping on power.

Li’s economic vision, known as “Likonomics,” advocated for a more open market economy and supply-side reforms. However, his proposals were never fully implemented, as President Xi favored a more statist approach with increased state control. As a result, Li’s power base diminished, and he was gradually sidelined in favor of Xi’s allies.

In response to Li’s passing, Chinese social media platforms experienced an outpouring of grief and shock. Some government websites even turned black-and-white as a symbol of mourning, while the Weibo microblogging platform replaced the “like” button with a “mourn” icon shaped like a chrysanthemum.

Li’s death marks the end of an era for China’s liberal economic reform movement. He sparked national debate in 2020 highlighting the issue of poverty and income inequality, revealing that 600 million people in China earned less than $140 per month. Chinese intellectuals and members of the liberal elite expressed shock and dismay at the loss of a prominent advocate for economic reform.

Throughout his career, Li faced challenges and constraints under President Xi’s leadership, making it difficult for him to exert significant influence. Despite this, he remained committed to reform and opening up, as seen in his vow to continue these efforts during a visit to a statue of Deng Xiaoping in 2022.

Li will be remembered as a champion for a freer market and an advocate for those less fortunate. His passing highlights the increasing absence of individuals like him within Chinese politics, according to Alfred Wu, an associate professor at the Lee Kuan Yew School of Public Policy in Singapore.

Li’s significant contributions to economic reform and his dedication to addressing social issues will be remembered as part of his legacy. He leaves behind his wife, Cheng Hong, a professor of English, and their daughter.

