Chinese State Propaganda and Foreign Influencers: A Growing Concern

Summary: The Chinese Communist Party has been actively cultivating a network of foreign social media influencers to promote its nationalistic agenda online. These influencers, including popular figures like Fulafu from Russia and Jason Lightfoot from the UK, have millions of followers in China where they praise various aspects of Chinese society. However, this strategy is not without controversy as many see it as overt pandering and propaganda. The Australian Strategic Policy Institute (ASPI) has highlighted the significance of this issue in a recent report, noting that Chinese state propaganda, when spread through foreign influencers, can have insidious and effective impacts even on Western social media platforms. The report suggests the need for better labeling and identification to counter this influence.

The rise of foreign influencers praising China on social media platforms like TikTok has caught the attention of the Chinese Communist Party. By cultivating these influencers, the regime hopes to amplify a positive narrative about China’s achievements and defend its stance on sensitive topics. Fulafu, who has amassed 29 million followers in China, rose to fame making videos that flatter various aspects of Chinese society, from its cuisine to its technological innovations.

However, not everyone is convinced the disingenuous praise. The Chinese term “wealth password” has emerged to describe these influencers who create overly effusive content about China as a shortcut to fame and fortune. Many viewers find this pandering insulting and question the intelligence of the audience.

The ASPI report highlights concerns about the spread of Chinese state propaganda through foreign influencers, even on Western social media platforms. The report argues for better labeling and identification to counter this influence and raise awareness about the insidious nature of such propaganda.

While the backlash against these influencers does exist, it does not seem to dent their popularity significantly. The report emphasizes the need for a more informed audience and a more transparent environment where viewers can discern between genuine content and propaganda.

As the Chinese Communist Party continues to cultivate a network of foreign influencers, the influence they wield raises important questions about the role of social media in shaping public opinion and the need for increased scrutiny and awareness of propaganda tactics.