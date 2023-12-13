China Cracks Down on Pessimistic Social Media Content Amid Economic Struggles

China’s internet censors have unveiled new guidelines aimed at curbing the spread of short videos that promote pessimism on social media platforms. The latest campaign, initiated the Cyberspace Administration of China, is part of a broader crackdown on content that the government considers to be misleading or promoting incorrect values. The measures are also aimed at addressing mental health concerns online.

Since 2021, the Chinese authorities have intensified their efforts to censor online content, resulting in the closure of thousands of websites, millions of deleted messages, and the suspension of numerous accounts. The recent push to limit pessimistic content is primarily motivated the country’s struggling economy, which has been grappling with the slow recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic. Chinese youth, in particular, have been disproportionately affected, with record-high levels of youth unemployment and a devalued national currency.

Interestingly, China’s young workers had already shown signs of rebellion against prevailing careerist attitudes prior to the economic downturn. The “lying flat” movement, which rejects materialistic pursuits, gained significant traction among young people. However, with the new censorship guidelines in place, individuals posting such content or expressing concerns about the economy may find themselves in violation of government policies.

The crackdown on pessimistic content is evident in the removal of viral videos exposing the struggles faced individuals who have made down payments for unfinished apartments. These videos shed light on the role of the property sector in China’s economic challenges and have already been deleted from platforms like Douyin (the Chinese version of TikTok).

In addition to discouraging pessimism, the Cyberspace Administration has outlined other types of posts subject to censorship, including unacceptable content related to marriage, personal finances, history, career values, and extravagant spending. Furthermore, any content that China’s censors deem misleading or sympathetic toward social minorities will also be taken down.

The new censorship guidelines coincide with President Xi Jinping’s call to increase control over various areas of governance and public opinion. As China continues to navigate economic hardships, preserving a positive narrative and stifling dissenting voices has become a priority for the government.