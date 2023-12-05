China: Woman Shocked Massive Bill at Restaurant

In a shocking turn of events, a woman in China recently found herself facing a hefty bill at a restaurant. What started as a casual outing with her friend quickly turned into a financial nightmare when she received a bill for $60,000 (430,000 yuan) for food that she had not even ordered.

The incident occurred at a hotpot restaurant, where the woman, surnamed Wang, and her friend had decided to indulge in a hearty meal. Like many restaurants nowadays, this establishment had QR codes on the tables, allowing customers to conveniently order their food using their smartphones.

However, little did Wang know that innocently sharing a photo of their dining experience on social media, she would unknowingly expose the QR code to a multitude of netizens. As people started scanning the code and placing orders, the charges were being added to Wang’s account.

Realizing the situation, Wang promptly took down the post, but the orders continued to pour in. It became evident that some users had saved the photo and were continuing to make orders in the hopes of having the food delivered to them.

The screenshot shared Wang revealed staggering quantities of food being ordered from her table, including 1,850 portions of fresh duck blood, 2,580 portions of squid, and 9,990 portions of shrimp paste. The restaurant, unable to track down the individuals responsible for the orders, expressed their inability to stop the additional requests.

This incident quickly went viral on Chinese social media platforms, prompting discussions about the risks associated with using QR codes for ordering purposes. Some users recommended adding a confirmation mechanism to prevent similar incidents from occurring in the future.

While technology has undoubtedly brought convenience to our lives, this incident serves as a reminder that precautions must be taken to protect individuals from unintended consequences. It also highlights the importance of responsible social media sharing to avoid potentially costly situations.