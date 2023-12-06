Woman Surprised with a Huge Bill After Accidentally Sharing QR Code

A woman in China had a shock when she received a bill of 430,000-yuan (USD 60,000 approximately) after accidentally sharing a QR code while posting photos of her meal on social media. The woman, surnamed Wang, had intended to share pictures of the food she was enjoying at a hotpot restaurant with her friend. However, she unknowingly posted the QR code that was on her table for ordering dishes and paying for meals.

To her surprise, people had used the QR code to place food orders, resulting in the hefty bill. Wang explained that she had only shared the photos on her restricted viewing WeChat Moments page, but it seems that a number of people were able to scan the code before she deleted the posts. The orders made these individuals included large quantities of items such as fresh duck blood, squid, and shrimp paste.

Thankfully, the restaurant did not charge Wang for the additional orders and accommodated her moving her to a different table. Unfortunately, the restaurant management was unable to track down the individuals who had placed the orders or prevent them from doing so. In light of the incident, Wang emphasized the importance of information security and urged others to be more cautious when sharing pictures of their food.

While QR codes are convenient, they do carry some level of risk. This incident serves as a reminder for people to be mindful of what they share online and to be aware of the potential consequences. It is always wise to double-check before posting anything that may contain sensitive information, like QR codes or personal details, to avoid unintended consequences.