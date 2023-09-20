Tornado Hits Eastern China City, Leaving Destruction in Its Wake

A deadly tornado tore through the eastern city of Suqian in Jiangsu province, China, on Tuesday, leaving at least five people dead and four injured. This tornado is just one in a series of extreme weather events that have recently plagued the country.

Videos posted on social media platforms captured the brief but powerful tornado, which caused widespread destruction. Images showed cars overturned, power lines and trees strewn across the streets, and rooftops torn apart. Witnesses described their shock at seeing wind, solar energy devices, and even trees flying through the air.

According to state media, over 5,500 people were affected the tornado. Additionally, approximately 1,800 homes suffered damage or were completely destroyed. The high winds and heavy rain also wreaked havoc on fields of crops.

The Chinese government has issued weather warnings for several regions, including Chongqing, Guizhou, Hunan, Anhui, and Hubei. This comes after a summer filled with record-breaking downpours and weeks of historic heat. Scientists attribute these extreme weather events to the effects of climate change.

In 2016, Jiangsu experienced another devastating storm that resulted in the leveling of whole villages and claimed the lives of 98 people. This storm included hurricane-force winds and marked the most severe tornado the region had seen in over 50 years.

Although China has been vulnerable to extreme weather events in the past, the frequency and intensity of these events appear to be increasing. This calls for robust strategies and investments in disaster preparedness and mitigation measures to protect the country’s population and infrastructure.

Sources:

– [Source article]

– Weather reports from state broadcaster CCTV