Taiwan Presidential Elections 2024: Concerns over Beijing’s Influence on TikTok

Summary: As Taiwan prepares for its upcoming Presidential elections, there are growing concerns about China’s attempts to influence young Taiwanese voters through the popular social media app, TikTok. Reports suggest that videos spreading distrust in Taiwan’s government and military are being shared on the platform. China’s state media and pro-establishment outlets have also been critical of the ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) to generate a negative perception of the party. The aim is to divert attention towards pro-China parties and create a sentiment among younger voters in favor of closer ties with Beijing. Taiwan’s intelligence community has warned of China’s efforts to influence the election through disinformation, with the goal of supporting opposition candidates who are more likely to improve ties with China.

In the lead-up to the Presidential elections scheduled for January 13, 2024, Taiwan is facing concerns over Beijing’s potential influence on young Taiwanese voters through the popular social media app, TikTok. Reports have highlighted the sharing of videos on TikTok that aim to propagate distrust in Taiwan’s government and military, potentially swaying the vote in favor of pro-China candidates.

China’s state media and pro-establishment outlets have also been actively publishing critical reports about the ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) and its leaders, contributing to a negative opinion about the party among the Taiwanese population. The messaging from these outlets reflects the Chinese Communist Party’s depiction of the election as a choice between “war and peace.” Pro-China candidates have even echoed these sentiments, claiming that voting for the DPP would send young people to the battlefield, further intimidating Taiwanese voters.

The objective behind these videos and reports is to divert attention away from parties that advocate for Taiwan’s independence and promote those that support closer ties with Beijing. China intends to use cognitive warfare to foster negative views on the DPP’s policies among young Taiwanese voters, thereby influencing the outcome of the election.

According to Taiwan’s intelligence community, China has been actively working to influence the election through disinformation. The goal is to bolster the chances of opposition candidates who are more likely to favor improving ties with Beijing. This has raised concerns about the integrity and fairness of the upcoming election.

While government employees in Taiwan are prohibited from using TikTok, there is no blanket ban on the app for citizens. However, the reports of China’s attempted influence have sparked discussions about stricter regulations and potential bans on the platform.

The incumbent DPP is currently leading in opinion polls, but tensions between China and Taiwan remain high. Recent incidents, such as PLA aircraft entering Taiwan’s airspace and Chinese balloons crossing the median line of the Taiwan Strait, further escalate the tensions.

As the election date draws near, it is crucial for Taiwan to remain vigilant against foreign interference and ensure a fair and transparent electoral process. Safeguarding the country’s democratic values and independence is of utmost importance to the Taiwanese people.