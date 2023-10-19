China Urges Citizens in Israel to Return Home on Commercial Flights

Chinese nationals in Israel have been advised the Chinese government to book commercial flights to return home, according to The China Project. The move is in response to the escalating conflict between Israel and Palestine, which has raised concerns about the safety and well-being of Chinese citizens in the region.

In light of the current situation, the Chinese government is urging its nationals in Israel to prioritize their safety and make arrangements to return to China as soon as possible. This recommendation is primarily aimed at those who are in non-essential roles or do not have pressing reasons to remain in Israel.

Booking commercial flights back to China is seen as the most secure and expedient way for Chinese citizens to leave Israel. The Chinese government has assured its citizens that it will provide necessary assistance and support to facilitate their return.

The ongoing conflict in Israel has led to a volatile and unpredictable situation, as both sides continue to exchange rocket fire and face casualties. Amid this crisis, several countries have issued travel advisories and evacuation plans for their citizens in Israel. China’s decision to advise its nationals to book commercial flights aligns with the efforts of other countries to ensure the safety of their citizens.

China has been actively involved in diplomatically supporting peace talks between Israel and Palestine, advocating for a peaceful resolution to the conflict. The Chinese government has expressed deep concern over the escalating violence and urged all parties to exercise restraint and work towards a ceasefire.

It is important for Chinese nationals in Israel to stay updated on the situation, follow the advice of local authorities, and take necessary precautions to ensure their safety. The Chinese embassy in Israel can provide further information and assistance to those in need.

