New Trends in China’s Wine Market: Navigating the Post-Pandemic Era

China’s wine market is undergoing significant changes, driven evolving consumer preferences and emerging trends. As wine imports and consumption face unprecedented challenges, industry professionals are seeking fresh perspectives and actionable insights to navigate the post-pandemic era. Join us on November 5 during the Hong Kong International Wine And Spirits Fair for an enlightening discussion with top thought leaders, influencers, and decision-makers in the region.

The rise of quality Chinese wines is reshaping the market, challenging the dominance of imported wines. Silver Heights, one of China’s acclaimed wineries, recently became the first Chinese winery to obtain Demeter certification. Eddie Wang, the sales manager of Silver Heights, offers unique insights into the challenges and triumphs of winemaking in China and the rise of Chinese fine wines.

China’s diverse social media landscape and fast-evolving digital marketing are also playing a crucial role in shaping consumer preferences. Émilie Steckenborn, the host of Bottled in China Podcast, has been captivating audiences with her engaging interviews and stories about the wine industry. Through her podcast, she delves into the heart of the wine world, providing a unique perspective on the industry’s evolving landscape.

Shiyang Jia, a leading wine KOL and founder of SJ Wine World, has become a prominent voice in China’s digital wine landscape. With a following of over 100,000 active followers across various Chinese social media platforms, his insights and reviews have shaped the wine preferences of countless Chinese consumers.

Philippe Bera, the CEO of Omtis Fine Wines, brings deep market insights from his leadership in wine distribution. With a keen understanding of Hong Kong’s drinks market, his expertise spans from market dynamics to consumer preferences, offering a comprehensive view of Hong Kong’s unique wine scene.

Bernice Liu, an artist and wine entrepreneur, has made significant contributions to the wine industry. Apart from her successful acting career, Bernice founded her own wine brand, Bellavizio, which produces award-winning wines. Through her platform, WINEMAVEN.IO, she fosters global wine conversations, connecting industry professionals and aficionados alike.

FAQ:

Q: Can anyone attend the discussion?

A: Yes, the discussion is open to wine industry professionals and enthusiasts.

Q: Is there a registration process?

A: Yes, you can register for the event on the Vino Joy News and HKTDC websites.

Q: Is there an entry fee?

A: The event details provided do not mention an entry fee. Please refer to the registration process for any additional information.