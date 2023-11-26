Newfound Connection: Elderly in China Turn to Douyin for Entertainment and Connection

In a changing world where technology has become an integral part of our lives, even the elderly in China are embracing the digital age. According to official statistics, there are approximately 267 million people aged over 60 in China, and many of them have migrated away from traditional television and have found solace in Douyin, China’s popular short-form video app.

Gao Xiangjin, a 69-year-old retired soldier, is one such example. Since relations between the US and China soured, his favorite pastime of watching American basketball leagues on television became less frequent. However, Gao found a new fascination in China’s women’s basketball, which he now watches on Douyin. Gao is not alone; a growing cohort of elderly individuals has joined him in this transition from television to the digital realm.

Douyin offers these older users a source of entertainment and connection, bridging the gap between generations. While China’s government had previously expressed concerns about the app’s addictive nature, it is now the parents and grandparents who have become its habitual users. Even Gao’s daughter, Helen, acknowledges the allure of Douyin for her father but refrains from using the app herself due to attention problems.

For Gao, Douyin provides more than just basketball games. He watches videos made commentators discussing world events such as the Israel-Palestine crisis and the conflict between Ukraine and Russia. In contrast to television broadcasts, Douyin offers a diverse range of opinions from different camps, providing insight into a spectrum of perspectives. Some videos feature individuals with insider experience in the Party system, while others are academics studying at Western universities. Despite their varied backgrounds, these content creators carry a certain level of authority for many elderly users.

Douyin has not only become a source of news and entertainment but also a shopping platform for Gao. He recently purchased a pair of eye-catching sneakers from a local brand after spotting them in a Douyin video. Gao paid just over $27 for these shoes, which he believes are of better quality than a pair he bought from Japan at more than four times the price.

The rise of smartphone usage among the elderly in China can be attributed to several factors. Cheaper smartphones and data bundles, along with a post-Covid world that left many elderly individuals seeking connection, have contributed to this digital shift. China’s biggest phone brands now target older consumers, offering affordable devices with preloaded apps like Douyin. Additionally, the prevalence of loneliness among the elderly, as their children have moved away and built lives elsewhere, has led to the adoption of technology as a means of connection and overcoming isolation.

