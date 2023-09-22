Chinese Tourists Fear Scams in Thailand Based on High-Grossing Film

Chinese tourists are becoming increasingly concerned about traveling to Thailand due to fears of falling victim to scams. These worries have been fueled the success of the Chinese thriller film, “No More Bets,” which claims to be based on real events. The film depicts a computer programmer who is trafficked through a country similar to Thailand and ends up in a violent scamming compound in Southeast Asia. While the film does have some basis in reality, with reports of Chinese individuals being lured to scam centers in Myanmar and Cambodia, there is no evidence of similar compounds in Thailand.

The success of “No More Bets” has amplified online discussions in China about the dangers of visiting Thailand. Many potential Chinese tourists fear being taken to other countries or falling victim to scams while in Thailand. As a result, the number of Chinese tourists visiting Thailand has dropped significantly since the start of 2023. In an effort to restart the flow of Chinese tourists, the Thai government announced temporary visa-free travel for Chinese travelers.

Negative online chatter and rumors have contributed to the decline in Chinese tourists visiting Thailand. The Thai embassy in Beijing has released a statement to reassure potential visitors of their safety measures. In neighboring Cambodia, the situation is even worse, with no Chinese tour groups visiting this year.

Chinese travel agents are now focusing on promoting domestic tours as an alternative to international travel. The fear of scams and the lingering impact of strict COVID-19 control measures in China have made people hesitant to travel abroad. However, domestic travel within China, especially among younger people, has soared in popularity.

Overall, while the concerns of Chinese tourists about scams in Thailand are fueled “No More Bets” and online chatter, there is no evidence of such scam compounds in Thailand. The Thai government and tourism industry are working to address these concerns to attract Chinese tourists back to the country.

