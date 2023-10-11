China Conducts Naval Exercise in South China Sea as Philippines Holds Drills with Allies

China recently conducted a multiple-day naval exercise in the South China Sea, while the Philippines engaged in major drills with the United States and other allied nations. The Southern Theater Command of the People’s Liberation Army (PLA) Navy deployed warships and helicopters for “coordinated offensive and defensive combat drills” in different sea areas. The exercise involved large guided missile destroyers, a submarine, and an anti-submarine helicopter. A significant focus of the exercise was anti-submarine warfare, with scenarios involving reconnaissance and detection of enemy submarines.

The exercise took place at the same time as the 12-day multilateral exercise called Samasama, being held the U.S. and the Philippines. This exercise involves warships from the U.S., the Philippines, the United Kingdom, Japan, and Canada. It aims to enhance military cooperation between the Philippines, the United States, and like-minded nations in response to China’s increased assertiveness in the South China Sea.

China and the Philippines have been at odds over reefs claimed both countries in the South China Sea. The Philippine government is exploring joint activities with foreign countries, particularly with U.S. treaty allies Japan and Australia. In June, the U.S., Japan, Australia, and the Philippines held their first quadrilateral defense chief talks and agreed to engage in joint four-party maritime patrols in the South China Sea. Manila and Canberra have also signed a Strategic Partnership Agreement and are discussing a joint sail in the South China Sea.

The growing military collaboration between the Philippines and its allies serves as an integrated deterrence against China’s provocations in the region. It also signifies the strengthening of Australia-Philippines ties and the importance of the Philippines as a key partner for Australia in ASEAN. The Philippines has granted the U.S. military permission to use additional locations as operational grounds, and it is also pursuing a visiting force agreement with Japan.

Sources:

– SCMP

– Radio Free Asia