China Conducts Naval Exercise in South China Sea as Philippines Holds Drills with Allies

China recently conducted a multiple-day naval exercise in the South China Sea, coinciding with major drills held the Philippines and its allied nations, including the United States. The Southern Theater Command of the People’s Liberation Army (PLA) Navy deployed warships and helicopters for coordinated offensive and defensive combat drills in different sea areas. The press release from the PLA Navy did not specify the exact dates of the drills.

The exercise focused on anti-submarine warfare, with at least two large guided missile destroyers, a submarine, and an anti-submarine helicopter participating. One scenario involved an anti-submarine helicopter deployed for reconnaissance, working in tandem with the destroyers’ sonar systems. The flotilla then transitioned into a tactical assault formation upon detecting a suspected enemy submarine.

Meanwhile, the Philippines, the United States, Japan, Great Britain, and Canada are participating in the 12-day multilateral exercise, Samasama (Together) 2023, in the Philippine Sea. The exercise includes land phases, anti-submarine warfare, search and rescue operations, and air defense drills. The aim of Samasama is to enhance military cooperation between the Philippines, the United States, and like-minded nations, in response to China’s increased assertiveness in the region.

China and the Philippines have been in dispute over reefs in the South China Sea. The Philippines accuses China of blocking its access to Scarborough Shoal and Second Thomas Shoal, while China accuses Manila of seeking to stir up troubles. In an effort to counter China’s provocations, the Philippines has been discussing joint activities with other countries, particularly with the United States, Japan, and Australia.

During the first-ever quadrilateral defense chief talks in June, the United States, Japan, Australia, and the Philippines agreed on several cooperation initiatives, including joint four-party maritime patrols in the South China Sea. Manila and Canberra recently signed a Strategic Partnership Agreement and are planning a joint sail in the South China Sea. Additionally, the Philippines has granted permission to the U.S. military to use four additional locations as operational grounds, bringing the total number of accessible locations for U.S. troops to nine.

These developments signify the strengthening partnerships between the Philippines and its allies in the face of mounting Chinese provocations. By deepening military cooperation, these nations aim to protect their respective interests in the South China Sea and maintain stability in the region.

