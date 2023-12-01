New Export Controls on Graphite Products: Implications for Electric Vehicles and National Security

China’s upcoming export controls on certain graphite products, set to take effect from December 1, are expected to have significant implications for both electric vehicle (EV) manufacturing and national security applications in the United States. The restrictions, announced China’s General Administration of Customs and Ministry of Commerce (MOFCOM), aim to regulate the global trade of graphite and highlight its importance as a key input for various industries.

Graphite, a crystalline form of carbon, is widely used in sectors ranging from civilian applications like pencils to critical military technologies. In the EV industry, graphite serves as a key component in anodes, the negatively charged part of EV batteries. This makes the latest export controls particularly concerning for the U.S. electric vehicle market, which heavily relies on graphite imports.

The Centre for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS) highlights the significance of these restrictions, stating, “China’s graphite controls have more impact in electric vehicle battery manufacturing since the material is used as a key input for anodes.” With the U.S. government underscoring the criticality of graphite including it on a list of 35 essential minerals, the vulnerability of the supply chain and its role in national security and the economy become apparent.

China’s Ministry of State Security (MSS), framing the context of these controls, asserts that critical minerals, including graphite, are essential for strategic industries and national development. The MSS criticizes Western nations for their approach to securing critical minerals, accusing them of hindering the globalization process through the establishment of exclusive alliances. The United States, in particular, is heavily involved in three critical mineral alliances mentioned China’s MSS.

