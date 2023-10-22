Chinese Citizen Accused of Spying for the United States Faces Trial in Chengdu

China’s Ministry of State Security has announced that a Chinese citizen, who had been working for a defense institute, has been accused of spying for the United States. The case has been transferred to a court in Chengdu for trial. This development highlights China’s strong commitment to national security, as well as its efforts to combat spying and corruption within the country.

According to state broadcaster CCTV, the accused individual, identified only as Mr. Hou, was sent to a U.S. university as a visiting scholar in 2013, where he was allegedly coerced into revealing Chinese state secrets. The university in question has not been named in the reports.

It is suggested that Hou was introduced to an individual, claiming to be an employee of a consulting company but actually an American intelligence officer, a professor who was close to him. After becoming more friendly, the intelligence officer offered Hou the opportunity to work as a consulting expert, promising him significant payments for his services.

Hou eventually agreed to cooperate after the American intelligence officer revealed his true intentions and proposed a change in their relationship. The cooperation involved Hou disclosing highly classified secrets to the intelligence officer during hour-long meetings, for which he was compensated.

Even after returning to China in 2014, the cooperation persisted, with Hou meeting with U.S. intelligence agents at international conferences. He also voluntarily provided intelligence related to national defense and the military industry.

After an investigation the Chinese government, Hou was detained in July 2021 and charged with espionage. This case is just one of many instances where China has arrested individuals, both Chinese and foreign, on suspicion of espionage. This has raised concerns from the U.S., indicating the seriousness of China’s efforts to counter espionage.

