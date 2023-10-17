China Imposes Stricter Travel Restrictions on Civil Servants and State Employees

Chinese civil servants and state-affiliated employees are facing increased restrictions on personal travel abroad and heightened scrutiny of their foreign connections, according to official notices and multiple sources. These restrictions include prohibitions on international travel, stricter limits on travel frequency and duration, rigorous approval procedures, and pre-departure confidentiality training. The measures, which have been in place since 2021, are unrelated to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The tightened restrictions are seen as a response to President Xi Jinping’s focus on national security amid tense relations with the West. China has recently promoted anti-spying initiatives among its citizens and enacted new legislation to expand the scope of espionage. Senior government officials and state executives in China have long been subject to travel restrictions due to their access to sensitive information.

The impact of these restrictions is significant, as there were approximately 7 million public officials and 70 million state-owned enterprise employees in China in 2015. The measures now extend to public school instructors in certain provinces, as well as new employees in Hong Kong and Singapore. Even a major office of the state policy lender, China Development Bank, has reportedly prohibited international travel this year.

In addition to travel restrictions, Chinese officials are also investigating individuals’ personal international relationships. Questionnaires have been sent to individuals requesting information about relatives with foreign nationality or permanent residency, as well as details about any foreign assistance or experience. This is the first time such demands have been made.

These stricter measures come as China ramps up public messaging about foreign influence. The Ministry of State Security recently issued a warning about the recruitment of Chinese individuals abroad, citing a case in Italy where a Chinese person was suspected of spying for the Central Intelligence Agency.

Sources:

– Reuters