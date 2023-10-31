Chinese Social Media Platforms Introduce New Measures to Verify “Self-Media” Accounts

In an effort to regulate the online content landscape, China’s most popular social media platforms, including WeChat, Weibo, and Douyin, have recently introduced new measures requiring “self-media” accounts with over 500,000 followers to display real-name information. This move is aimed at addressing the presence of unverified news and information circulating on these platforms.

“Self-media” refers to a genre of online content that does not necessarily need government approval and includes news, opinions, and other forms of information. Over the years, Chinese regulators have taken steps to control and “purify” China’s cyberspace cracking down on such content. The introduction of real-name verification for popular “self-media” accounts is the latest effort in these ongoing endeavors.

By mandating the display of real-name information, social media platforms aim to improve transparency and accountability among content creators and reduce the spread of false or misleading information. This measure can help users identify reliable sources and make more informed judgments about the content they consume.

While some argue that these measures may stifle freedom of expression and limit the diversity of voices online, proponents believe that stricter regulations ensure a safer and more reliable digital environment. The intention is not to suppress all independent voices, but rather to distinguish between trustworthy content and potentially harmful or unverified information.

With the implementation of these new measures, social media platforms in China strive to strike a balance between freedom of expression and the need to maintain a responsible online ecosystem. By promoting verified sources and encouraging content creators to take responsibility for their online presence, Chinese social media platforms aim to create a more trustworthy and credible environment for their users.

