Chinese Surgeon Investigated for Allegedly Assaulting Patient During Surgery

An investigation is underway in China after a video went viral on social media showing a surgeon allegedly punching a patient during surgery. The incident occurred at a hospital in Guigang, a city in southwestern China, in 2019. The surgeon, who is also the hospital dean, has been suspended, and the CEO of the hospital has been dismissed the parent group, Aier China.

According to Aier China, the patient, an 82-year-old woman, was undergoing eye surgery under local anesthesia when she began moving her head and eyeballs. As she only spoke a local dialect and did not respond to the doctor’s warnings in Mandarin, the surgeon claimed he treated her roughly in an emergency situation. The patient sustained bruises on her forehead, and it is unclear whether she suffered any other injuries.

Following the incident, the hospital’s management apologized to the patient’s family and provided them with compensation of 500 yuan ($70). The patient’s son stated that his mother is now blind in her left eye, but it is uncertain if this outcome was directly caused the assault.

The video of the incident gained attention after Dr. Ai Fen, a well-known Chinese doctor, shared it on her social media account. Dr. Ai has been embroiled in legal disputes with Aier China since 2021, alleging that she nearly lost her eyesight in one eye following an operation at one of their hospitals.

This incident has sparked outrage among the public, leading to an investigation Chinese authorities into the hospital and its handling of the situation. Aier China has acknowledged that the hospital failed to report the incident to headquarters and has taken disciplinary action against key personnel. The outcome of the investigation and any further legal action is yet to be determined.

It is essential for medical professionals to prioritize patient safety and adhere to ethical standards, and incidents like these highlight the importance of accountability within the healthcare system.