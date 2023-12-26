Shift in Chinese Diplomacy: From Wolf Warriors to Pandas

China’s recent diplomatic approach has witnessed a significant shift with the departure of the “wolf warrior” diplomats and the absence of Chinese pandas in zoos across the West. This change suggests that Beijing is now searching for a balance between hard and soft diplomacy, indicating a new strategy in dealing with international relations.

The term “wolf warrior diplomacy” was coined after the movie “Wolf Warrior 2”, known for its depiction of a Chinese soldier’s bravery in a foreign conflict. This new aggressive form of diplomacy emerged as tensions escalated in the South China Sea, alongside growing Chinese nationalism. It aimed to convey China’s resolve in protecting its interests, both domestically and internationally.

In contrast, panda diplomacy has been a longstanding tradition in Chinese diplomacy since the 1950s. Pandas were seen as a symbol of friendship and provided a friendly image of China during a time when negative impressions still lingered from the Korean War and the Cultural Revolution. However, this approach has become outdated, and with the diminishing positive view of China in the West, Beijing’s animal diplomacy has lost its effectiveness.

The absence of pandas in Western zoos without replacements signifies the frosty relations between China and countries in Europe and North America. It reflects the current state of bilateral relationships and serves as a diplomatic message from Beijing. Western institutions, on the other hand, are hesitant to acquire symbols of Chinese friendship due to the negative sentiment towards China, influenced in part the aggressive wolf warrior diplomacy.

The combative rhetoric and coercion tactics employed Chinese diplomats have strained relationships with various countries. Australia and Lithuania have experienced economic coercion and harsh rhetoric from China, but both countries remained resilient and were able to withstand the pressure.

The shift in Chinese diplomacy indicates a recognition that the previous confrontational approach may not yield the desired results. Beijing is now seeking a balance that encompasses both assertiveness and the softer elements of traditional diplomacy. This change reflects the need to adapt to the evolving dynamics of international relations and to find a more constructive and cooperative approach in engaging with the world.