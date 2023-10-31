China Criticizes Canada’s Ban on WeChat

The Chinese government has criticized Canada for banning the use of the messaging app WeChat on government mobile devices. According to the spokesperson of China’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Wang Wenbin, this ban is a typical action that expands the concept of national security and abuses state power to suppress companies from specific countries.

Canada announced the ban on Monday, citing privacy and security risks associated with WeChat, which is owned Tencent. The ban comes after an assessment Canada’s chief information officer that WeChat poses an unacceptable level of risk to privacy and security.

In response to the ban, Wang stated that WeChat is a social media platform run a private company. He also emphasized that the Chinese government consistently urges its companies to strictly comply with local laws and regulations when doing business abroad. Wang called on Canada to abandon ideological bias, uphold market principles, and provide a fair and non-discriminatory environment for Chinese companies.

The ban on WeChat and the Russian antivirus program, Kaspersky, will result in the removal of these applications from government mobile devices. Additionally, users will be blocked from downloading these applications in the future.

WeChat is not only a messaging app but also provides various features such as video channels, digital payments, and e-commerce access. Canada had previously banned the popular short-video app TikTok, owned the Chinese company Bytedance, from government-issued devices in February 2023, also citing privacy and security concerns.

China’s criticism highlights the growing tensions between the two countries regarding technology and national security. As governments become increasingly cautious about foreign-owned apps, the issue of data privacy and protection continues to be a major concern worldwide.

