Trolling Tactics: Chinese Government’s Online Disinformation Operation Revealed

The Chinese government has come under scrutiny for operating the world’s largest known online disinformation campaign. This operation has been targeting US residents, politicians, and businesses, resorting to harassment and even threats of violence, according to court documents and disclosures social media companies. The tactics employed the Chinese government are part of a broader effort to shape the global information environment and silence critics of Beijing, a strategy that has only grown under the leadership of President Xi Jinping.

The targets of these attacks face a relentless onslaught of social media posts that contain personal attacks, racist and homophobic slurs, and accusations of betrayal. The goal is to create a constant state of fear and paranoia among the victims. Unfortunately, many of them don’t know where to turn for help. While law enforcement agencies have been informed, little has been done to address the issue. Tech and social media companies have shut down numerous accounts associated with this disinformation campaign, but they struggle to keep up with the emergence of new accounts on a daily basis.

This disinformation network, known as “Spamouflage” or “Dragonbridge,” operates across major social media platforms. Its reach is not limited to harassing individuals critical of the Chinese Communist Party. It also seeks to discredit US politicians, defame American companies in conflict with China’s interests, and hijack online conversations globally that portray the CCP in a negative light. Private researchers have been monitoring the network for years, and recent investigations federal prosecutors and Meta (formerly Facebook) have confirmed its ties to Chinese police.

While progress has been made in taking down accounts associated with this operation, experts warn that the low cost and effectiveness of these tactics mean that the Chinese government will likely continue to employ them. They aim to shape online discussions to align with the CCP’s preferred narrative, which often involves undermining democratic values and damaging the reputation of the US.

