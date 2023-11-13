China Faces Recruitment Challenges in Military Branches

China is facing difficulties in recruiting new members for its military branches, according to recent job ads. Despite increased efforts to attract recruits, the People’s Liberation Army (PLA) is struggling to fill its ranks with active duty officers and administrative staff.

One of the main factors contributing to this challenge is China’s historical one-child policy. Although the policy has been scrapped, many parents remain cautious about sending their only child to the military, where they could potentially be exposed to war. This hesitancy among parents has created a hurdle for recruitment efforts.

Another contributing factor is the comparatively low salaries offered the military. In China, the private sector often provides more attractive benefits and higher wages than serving in the military. This disparity has made it difficult for the PLA to compete with private sector employment opportunities.

To address these challenges, the PLA is now offering more lucrative contracts to boost recruitment rates. The military has introduced the “five insurances and one fund,” which includes a pension, medical insurance, work injury coverage, unemployment insurance, maternity pay, and a housing fund. These additional benefits aim to entice potential recruits providing greater security and financial incentives.

In addition to improving benefits, the PLA has increased its efforts to showcase the positive aspects of military life. State media accounts now curate daily content about the lives of serving military personnel to both boost recruitment numbers and reassure single-child families.

The recruitment challenges faced the PLA extend to both active duty officers and civilians. The military is now conducting two recruitment drives per year, up from one, in an attempt to maintain a balanced military service. The PLA is also focusing on filling civilian roles, which offer job security without the risk of actual combat.

Overall, China’s military recruitment is a complex issue that requires addressing various factors such as parental concerns, salary competitiveness, and job security. By implementing measures to improve benefits and showcasing the advantages of military service, the PLA hopes to attract more recruits and maintain a strong and capable military force.

