China Begins Combat Training Activities on Border with Myanmar, Amid Insecurity Concerns

China’s military has announced that it will commence “combat training activities” along its side of the border with Myanmar, following a recent incident involving a convoy of goods that went up in flames. While the Myanmar state media referred to it as an insurgent attack, this event has raised concerns about security in China. In light of these concerns, Chinese officials held discussions with top officials in Myanmar’s capital, emphasizing the importance of border stability.

The Southern Theatre Command, a division of China’s People’s Liberation Army, revealed that the training exercises will focus on testing the rapid maneuverability, border sealing, and fire strike capabilities of their theater troops. However, the specific details regarding the timing and number of troops involved were not disclosed in the official statement released on the WeChat messaging app.

The incident occurred in the town of Muse, coinciding with Myanmar’s military losing control of multiple towns and military outposts across the country. The military is currently facing its most significant coordinated offensive since seizing power in a coup back in 2021. Consequently, more than 2 million people in Myanmar have been displaced as a result of the surge in fighting.

China’s decision to conduct combat training activities on its border with Myanmar underscores the country’s commitment to maintaining security and stability in the region. The exercises will likely enhance China’s military preparedness and ability to respond swiftly to any potential threats along its borders. By conducting such drills, China aims to display its capabilities in managing border incidents effectively and ensuring the safety and protection of its territory.

