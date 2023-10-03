Chinese Consumers Value Unique Shopping Experience on Cruises, Says China Duty Free

Chinese consumers see shopping as a crucial part of their cruise journey, according to Celine Qiu, Deputy General Manager of China Duty Free International. As cruise lines are typically based in eastern China, passengers have several days at sea to enjoy entertainment and attractive savings on shopping. Qiu also notes that seniors, in particular, are consistent buyers, as they often want to bring back unique gifts for their families. To cater to this demand, China Duty Free International offers not only merchandise but also interactive activities such as wine tasting, watch and jewelry workshops, beauty consultations, and makeup demonstrations.

The company is deeply committed to developing its cruise business and expanding its retail horizon. Its partnership with Adora Cruises is an example of this expansion, as it aims to meet the high demand for both high-quality travel and products among Chinese consumers. With a deep understanding of Chinese consumer demographics, China Duty Free International conducts constant studies in heavy-traffic locations to gather crucial information on category and brand preferences. This information helps tailor the shopping offer on cruises to suit the different needs and preferences of passengers.

When it comes to the mix of products, cruise stores focus more on experiential services rather than fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG). The company offers a greater selection of jewelry and watches, compared to airport and downtown duty free stores. China Duty Free International invites world-renowned designer brands to join them in creating an inspiring cruise holiday experience for customers.

This article first appeared in The Moodie Davitt China Travel Retail Report.

Definitions:

Duty free: Products that can be purchased without paying certain taxes or duties, typically sold in areas such as airports or cruise ships.

