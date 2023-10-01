The Shutdown of Obstetrics Departments in Chinese Hospitals Sparks Concerns and Discussions

The closure of obstetrics departments in several hospitals in China has become a hot topic of discussion, garnering over 200 million views and prompting concerns about the future. The news quickly spread on China’s most popular chat platform before being removed from microblogging site, Weibo, in compliance with Chinese laws and policies.

According to a report from Pengpai News, multiple hospitals in Zhejiang and other provinces have closed their obstetrics departments due to a decline in the number of women giving birth at hospitals. The reason provided these hospitals is to ensure the health and safety of pregnant women and newborns. However, social media users question this explanation, speculating about a potential domino effect with the shutdown of other educational institutions like kindergartens, elementary schools, and middle schools.

The discussion around the closure of obstetrics departments has also brought attention to the reasons behind the declining birth rate in China. Factors such as uncertain job prospects, a high cost of living, and the government’s strict control over childbirth have contributed to many young couples deciding not to have children. This decline in population growth is significant, as China experienced negative population growth for the first time since the Great Famine in the 1960s.

Social media users are calling for the government to take responsibility for the costs of childbirth if it is considered a duty to the state. They also emphasize the importance of respecting individuals’ choices when it comes to deciding whether or not to have children. The discussions on Weibo reflect the frustration and disillusionment among the younger generation regarding government policies and societal expectations.

While the topic gained significant attention, it was eventually removed from Weibo in accordance with regulations. However, the discussions sparked the closure of obstetrics departments highlight the concerns and opinions of the Chinese public regarding the declining birth rate and its implications for the country’s future.

