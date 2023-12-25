China’s Press Authority Supports Online Gaming Industry Amidst Proposed Curbs

Chinese press and publications authority has approved 105 new online games, showing its support for the industry after proposed restrictions led to significant losses for major game makers. The National Press and Publication Administration stated that these approvals the Game Working Committee of China Music and Digital Association are positive signals for the growth and healthy development of the online gaming sector.

Among the approved games are Tencent’s “Counter War: Future” and NetEase’s “Firefly Assault.” This move comes after draft guidelines for curbs on online gaming triggered a sharp decline in share prices of video game makers like Tencent and NetEase, resulting in substantial financial losses and negatively impacting Chinese stock benchmarks.

According to the administration’s guidelines, online games will be banned from providing incentives for daily log-ins or purchases. The regulations also include restrictions on the amount users can recharge and warnings for “irrational consumption behavior.”

In the aftermath of the proposed curbs, NetEase’s shares on the Nasdaq fell 16.1%, while their Hong Kong shares experienced a 25% decline. Tencent’s shares closed 12% lower, and Huya Inc., a smaller online games maker, lost 10.7% on the New York Stock Exchange. Collectively, these companies incurred significant losses in market value. However, the Hong Kong market remained closed on Christmas day, and share prices in Shanghai were relatively stable.

The Press and Publication Administration shared that in 2023 alone, they issued 1,075 game version numbers, with 977 domestically produced and 98 imported games. Furthermore, a report titled “2023 China Game Industry Report” indicated that sales revenue in the domestic online games market surpassed 300 billion yuan ($42 billion) in 2023, and the number of players reached 668 million.

The Game Working Committee expressed the hope that its members would seize this opportunity to launch high-quality products and contribute to the cultural prosperity and development of the online game industry. China has implemented various measures targeting the online gaming sector in recent years, including limitations on children’s gaming time and the suspension of new video game approvals. However, the resumption of approvals in April 2022 signaled a relaxation in the broader crackdown on the entire technology industry.