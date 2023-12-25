China Approves 105 New Online Games Amid Market Turmoil

China’s press and publications authority has given the green light to 105 new online games, providing a positive signal of support for the industry. The move comes after proposed regulations caused significant losses for investors in major game makers last week. The approvals were issued the Game Working Committee of China Music and Digital Association, with popular games such as Tencent’s “Counter War: Future” and NetEase’s “Firefly Assault” among those approved.

The guidelines for online gaming restrictions had led to a sharp decline in share prices for companies like Tencent and NetEase, resulting in billions of dollars in losses and impacting the Chinese stock market. However, the new approvals suggest that the industry will continue to thrive.

The guidelines issued the National Press and Publication Administration prohibit online games from offering incentives for daily log-ins or purchases and impose limits on the amount users can recharge. The aim is to combat “irrational consumption behavior” and promote healthier gaming practices.

According to the administration, a total of 1,075 game versions were issued in 2023, with the majority being domestically produced. A report on the Chinese game industry revealed that sales revenue for the domestic online games market exceeded $42 billion last year, with a staggering 668 million people playing the games.

These developments indicate the Chinese government’s efforts to promote the healthy development of the online gaming industry while simultaneously addressing concerns about addiction and excessive consumption. The authorities have implemented measures in recent years to limit children’s gaming time and suspend new game approvals temporarily. However, the resumption of approvals and the support for the industry demonstrate the government’s recognition of the cultural and economic significance of the online game sector in China.