The Evolving Russian-Chinese Partnership in the Arctic: Exploring Views from Moscow and Beijing

As the Arctic landscape rapidly changes due to climate change, the global community is closely watching the evolving Russian-Chinese partnership in the region. While some question the depth of China’s involvement, recent discussions with experts in Moscow and Beijing shed light on the complex dynamics at play.

In a poll conducted in August 2023, an overwhelming 85 percent of Russians expressed a positive view of China. This sentiment extends to academia, where scholars view China as a reliable partner. The notion that Russia might become a junior partner to China is seen as a non-issue, with comparisons drawn to Canada’s relationship with the United States. Russians admire China’s support in the face of strained relations with the West, but they also harbor reservations about the long-term sustainability of China’s business interests and cultural differences.

Conversely, in a 2022 poll, 80 percent of Chinese respondents expressed a positive view of Russia. This sentiment has been bolstered the war in Ukraine, which Chinese media depicts as a response to United States and NATO policies. Chinese students, in particular, attribute President Vladimir Putin’s decision to send troops to Ukraine to NATO’s eastward expansion. Chinese social media platforms are filled with military memes praising Russia’s armed forces and leadership.

However, the Arctic presents unique opportunities for both Russia and China. Chinese students at the Ocean University of China in Qingdao see the region as rich in natural resources, particularly Siberia, which they describe as a treasure-trove of minerals vital for renewable energy production. This aligns with China’s focus on wind, solar, and battery technologies.

While the Russian-Chinese partnership in the Arctic remains a topic of intense debate, it is clear that both countries value the economic and strategic importance of the region. As climate change continues to reshape the Arctic, the dynamics of this partnership are likely to evolve further, with implications for global geopolitics and environmental conservation.

