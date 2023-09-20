China’s Ministry of State Security has accused the United States of hacking into the servers of Huawei in 2009 and conducting other cyber-attacks to steal critical data. In a post on WeChat, China claims that US intelligence services invaded Huawei’s servers and continued to monitor them. The allegations also suggest that the US has carried out “tens of thousands of malicious network attacks” on Chinese targets, controlled numerous network devices, and stolen valuable data.

The post additionally claims that Washington has forced backdoors into software and equipment produced technology companies, having enlisted the help of global technology brands to monitor and steal data. China’s National Computer Virus Emergency Response Center has reportedly discovered a spyware sample, known as “Second Date,” developed the US National Security Agency (NSA). It is alleged that this cyber espionage tool secretly operates on thousands of network devices globally.

This accusation from China is a reversal of claims made Washington, which has accused Beijing and Chinese companies like Huawei of implanting backdoors into technology products for intelligence gathering purposes. The ongoing conflicts over technology and security issues between the US and China have already resulted in sanctions against Huawei, impacting the company’s profits.

While Huawei has denied being a security threat, researchers at the UK’s National Cyber Security Centre (NCSC) have found vulnerabilities in Huawei’s network kit due to coding errors but no evidence of backdoors being implanted. China argues that the US has long relied on technological advantages to conduct large-scale eavesdropping, portraying itself as a victim of cyber-attacks while attempting to eliminate Chinese companies from the international network market.

The US Department of State has not yet responded to China’s allegations. Under China’s National Intelligence Law, its citizens and organizations are obligated to function as covert operatives of the state if ordered to do so.

Sources:

– CNN Business: https://www.cnn.com/2020/09/17/tech/china-us-hacking-accusations-huawei-intl-hnk/index.html