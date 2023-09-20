China accuses U.S. of infiltrating Huawei servers and carrying out cyber-attacks

China has accused the U.S. of infiltrating Huawei Technologies Co. servers back in 2009 and conducting cyber-attacks against Chinese targets over the years. The attacks were allegedly carried out the Tailored Access Operations unit of the National Security Agency, which then monitored the servers continuously. China’s Ministry of State Security made these accusations in a post on its official WeChat account.

Cyberattacks have been a source of tension between the U.S. and China, with both countries accusing each other of sponsoring attacks against their respective targets. This latest accusation comes amidst the ongoing battle for technological supremacy. Huawei, in particular, has faced scrutiny from the U.S., as it has continued to develop advanced chips and smartphones despite U.S. sanctions.

The Chinese Foreign Ministry has criticized the U.S. for its actions, stating that the suppression and containment of China will not stop its development. The U.S. Commerce Secretary, Gina Raimondo, expressed her dismay at Huawei’s release of the Mate 60 Pro smartphone and stated that the U.S. has no evidence that China can produce advanced semiconductors at scale.

These accusations highlight the escalating tensions between the U.S. and China in the realm of technology and cybersecurity. As both countries continue to compete for dominance in the global tech industry, issues such as cyber-attacks and intellectual property theft have become major points of contention.

