Tensions Escalate as China Accuses US of Hacking Huawei

Beijing has recently accused the United States of continuously hacking into Huawei’s servers and conducting cyberattacks to steal critical data since 2009. China’s Ministry of State Security made this accusation in a post on its official WeChat account titled “Revealing key despicable methods US intelligence agencies in cyberespionage and theft.”

According to the post, the US allegedly used “big, influential tech companies” to install backdoors in Huawei’s software, apps, and equipment in an effort to steal vital data from countries including China and Russia. It also claimed that the Office of Tailored Access Operations began infiltrating Huawei’s servers in 2009 and continued conducting surveillance operations.

Both the US and China have been expanding their global spying operations as geopolitical tensions rise. In July, hackers linked to Beijing reportedly accessed the email account of the US ambassador to China, compromising hundreds of emails.

China’s National Computer Virus Emergency Response Center discovered a spyware called Second Date while investigating a cyberattack on Northwestern Polytechnical University in Xi’an. According to the ministry, this spyware is “cyberespionage malware developed the US National Security Agency, which operates covertly in thousands of networks in many countries around the world.” The spyware was extracted with the help of Chinese company Qihoo 360.

The Chinese government has recently advised central and local governmental authorities and employees of state-owned companies to stop using iPhones and has reportedly asked employees to refrain from bringing AirPods and Apple Watches to work.

These latest accusations and actions reflect the escalating tensions between the US and China in the realm of cybersecurity and technology.

Sources:

– Nikkei Asia