Changing Weather Patterns in Central Florida

Summary: Central Florida experiences changing weather patterns, with a range of temperatures expected throughout the week. Following a chilly Wednesday night, temperatures will gradually warm up on Thursday and Friday, reaching the upper 60s and lower 70s. Saturday will be warm and sunny, with temperatures in the upper 70s and lower 80s. However, changes are expected on Sunday as a cold front moves in, bringing scattered rain and storms in the afternoon and evening. The rain will clear out late Sunday, leading to a dry start to the workweek.

As the week progresses, Central Florida is set to experience a variety of weather conditions. While Wednesday night saw temperatures dropping into the 30s, 40s, and 50s, the trend will shift towards warmer temperatures in the coming days. Orlando residents should prepare for mid-40s temperatures on Wednesday night and make sure to dress in extra layers.

Residents of Marion County, on the other hand, should be aware of a frost advisory in place as temperatures are expected to drop into the 30s. However, throughout the remainder of the work week, afternoon temperatures will gradually warm up as sunny weather persists on Thursday and Friday.

By Thursday afternoon, temperatures are expected to rise back into the upper 60s and lower 70s, providing a pleasant environment. Even Friday morning’s “Share Your Christmas” event will be chilly, with temperatures ranging from the 40s to 50s. However, with the sun shining and a southeasterly wind, the region will warm up into the lower and middle 70s the afternoon.

The weekend in Central Florida will commence with warm temperatures, reaching the upper 70s and lower 80s. Although there is a slight chance of isolated showers on Saturday, the overall forecast indicates sunny and dry conditions.

Sunday, however, will bring changes as a cold front moves in. The afternoon and evening are expected to experience scattered rain and storms. Thankfully, the rain will clear out late Sunday, leading to a dry start to the workweek.

Central Florida residents are advised to stay updated with the most accurate weather forecast following WESH 2 online and on-air. Additionally, downloading the WESH 2 News app will provide the most up-to-date weather alerts. With the ever-changing weather patterns in central Florida, staying informed will ensure that residents are prepared for the conditions ahead.