Unexpected Weather Changes Ahead for Central Florida

Summary: Central Florida residents can expect fluctuating temperatures and potential weather changes in the coming days. While Wednesday night saw temperatures drop into the 30s, 40s, and 50s, Thursday and Friday will bring warmer afternoons with highs in the upper 60s and lower 70s. However, it is advised to be prepared for chilly mornings with temperatures in the 40s and 50s. The weekend will start off warm, reaching the upper 70s and lower 80s, but there is a slight chance of isolated showers on Saturday. Sunday will bring a significant shift as a cold front moves in, leading to scattered rain and storms in the afternoon and evening. The rain will clear out late Sunday, offering a dry start to the workweek on Monday. Central Floridians are encouraged to stay updated with WESH 2 News online or on-air for the most accurate weather forecast, and to download the WESH 2 News app for real-time weather alerts.

Central Florida experienced a surprising drop in temperatures on Wednesday night, reaching as low as the 30s, 40s, and 50s across the region. In particular, residents in Orlando should be prepared for the mid-40s, so it’s advisable to dress in layers before heading outside. Meanwhile, Marion County issued a frost advisory as temperatures dipped into the 30s. However, there is good news for the remainder of the work week as temperatures are expected to gradually warm up during the afternoons while enjoying sunny weather on both Thursday and Friday.

Thursday afternoon will bring relief as temperatures rise back into the upper 60s and lower 70s, providing a more pleasant environment. Nonetheless, Friday morning’s Share Your Christmas event will still be chilly across the area, with temperatures falling into the 40s and 50s. However, with the combination of sunshine and a southeast wind, warmth will return, and temperatures during the day will reach the lower and middle 70s. Expect plenty of sun and enjoyable conditions.

As the weekend approaches, Central Florida can anticipate warm temperatures, with highs reaching the upper 70s and lower 80s. It’s worth noting that there might be a chance of isolated showers on Saturday, but overall, the weekend will remain sunny and dry.

However, changes are expected on Sunday afternoon as a cold front moves into the region. This will result in scattered rain and storms during the afternoon and evening hours. The rain will eventually clear out late Sunday, leading to a dry start to the workweek on Monday. Monday will feature a mix of sun and clouds, and conditions will remain rain-free. Sunday’s cold front will cause temperatures to drop, with highs in the upper 60s and lower 70s.

To stay informed about the latest weather updates, it is recommended to follow WESH 2 online and on-air for the most accurate Central Florida weather forecast. Additionally, downloading the WESH 2 News app will provide convenient access to up-to-date weather alerts.