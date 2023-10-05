Driver Filmed Snapchat Video Moments Before Fatal Crash

A chilling video has surfaced, showing the moments leading up to a deadly crash caused a driver who was filming on Snapchat. Rohani Jillani, 25, was recorded driving at a dangerously high speed of 98mph in a 40mph zone on the Mancunian Way. The video also captured him inhaling nitrous oxide balloons at the same time.

Tragically, Jillani lost control of his vehicle, causing it to crash into a wall. His 17-year-old passenger Nadia Yusuf lost her life in the collision, while his other passenger, Shafi Sufi, sustained serious injuries. Jillani himself suffered a brain injury and has no recollection of the incident.

Jillani has now been sentenced to eight years and eight months in prison after pleading guilty to causing death and serious injury dangerous driving. The Snapchat video was instrumental in determining the speed at which he was driving prior to the crash.

Judge Alan Conrad KC, who presided over the case, highlighted the devastating impact of Jillani’s actions on the victims and their families. Nadia Yusuf’s family released a statement honoring her life and expressing their hope for justice.

In addition to his prison sentence, Jillani has also been banned from driving for nine years and ten weeks.

