Chillicothe City Council Committee Explores Options for Streaming Meetings Online

The Chillicothe City Council committee has been diligently working to find solutions for streaming council meetings online. Initially, the committee was considering purchasing new cameras to improve the streaming quality. However, recent developments suggest that this costly purchase might not be necessary after all.

At present, the council meetings are livestreamed on YouTube. The existing cameras require manual adjustment the council president to show the person who is speaking. To address this issue, the committee discussed various bids received for new cameras during a recent meeting on October 4. The price range for these cameras varied from $2,200 to over $5,000. Ultimately, the committee agreed that the lower-cost package, which included a network rack, a new front camera, auto-rotating side cameras, and equipment relocation and consolidation, would be the best choice for the council.

During their evaluation of the current setup, the committee discovered that the existing cameras were in good working condition. The main problem was outdated software on the computer used for streaming. After updating the system, the committee explored the option of streaming meetings on Facebook, which is a platform that garners a lot of online engagement. However, technical difficulties prevented live streaming on Facebook at the time.

Deidra Nickerson, a member of the committee, emphasized the importance of streaming meetings on Facebook and stated that they had experienced the highest engagement when utilizing that platform. With this in mind, the committee is now looking into the feasibility of streaming on Facebook and updating council rules to include the streaming of both council and committee meetings.

Nickerson expressed her belief that it is time to move forward with televising committee meetings. Taking all these factors into account, the committee has decided not to invest additional funds in new cameras. Instead, they are focused on making live streams available on YouTube and Facebook in the near future.

Source: Shelby Reeves, Chillicothe Gazette