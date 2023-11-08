Orry Awatramani: From Bollywood’s BFF to Corporate Insider

Orry Awatramani, popularly known as Bollywood’s BFF, has been making waves in the entertainment industry for the past couple of years. Papped with some of the most renowned actors and star kids, Orry has gained both fame and a substantial following on social media. However, not all attention has been positive. Recently, Orry found himself at the receiving end of derogatory comments questioning his sexuality.

In response to these trolls, Orry took a stand and addressed the abuse head-on. Instead of ignoring or succumbing to the negativity, he posted a teaser of an upcoming interview on his social media platforms. The video gives viewers a glimpse into his life, his journey to fame, and his remarkable friendships with celebrities. While many praised Orry for his classy response, others felt he shouldn’t have dignified the derogatory comments with a reply.

Netizens have been fascinated with Orry’s presence among the Bollywood elite since his first pictures with stars like Janhvi Kapoor, Suhana Khan, and Alia Bhatt emerged. People couldn’t help but wonder how an individual seemingly unaffiliated with the industry managed to mingle with the nation’s top talents. Orry’s appearance as a guest at Shah Rukh Khan’s high-profile birthday bash at Mannat only added fuel to the speculation.

Curiosity about Orry’s background and profession reached its peak when his LinkedIn account went viral. The profile revealed that he works as a Special Project Manager for Mukesh Ambani’s Reliance Group, where he closely collaborates with Isha Ambani. This revelation partially answered the question that had been lingering in the minds of many – what exactly does Orry do?

