Children’s Wisconsin Physician Featured in Netflix Docuseries on Juul

A Children’s Wisconsin physician, Dr. Lynn D’Andrea, is prominently featured in a new Netflix docuseries titled “Big Vape: The Rise and Fall of Juul.” Dr. D’Andrea, who is also the medical director of pulmonary services and a professor at the Medical College of Wisconsin, is recognized for her expertise in the field of vaping-related lung injuries.

In episode four of the docuseries, Dr. D’Andrea recounts a significant moment in 2019, when a group of doctors at Children’s Wisconsin connected a cluster of patients in the hospital to severe lung injuries caused vaping. This discovery was part of a larger investigation into the harms associated with e-cigarettes and vaping, specifically focusing on the company Juul.

Since sounding the alarm about the dangers of vaping, Children’s Wisconsin providers have been featured in national and local news stories, as well as in two books: “Big Vape: The Incendiary Rise of Juul” and “The Devil’s Playbook: Big Tobacco, Juul and the Addiction of a New Generation.” The hospital has also been prominently featured throughout episode four of the docuseries.

Dr. D’Andrea’s involvement in the docuseries highlights the important role that healthcare professionals play in raising awareness about the risks associated with vaping. By proactively warning the community about the potential dangers of vaping, Children’s Wisconsin helped to spark a global conversation that ultimately led to a better understanding of the hospitalizations and deaths caused e-cigarette use-associated lung injury (EVALI).

For more information about the team at Children’s Wisconsin who brought attention to this issue, viewers can watch “Big Vape: The Rise and Fall of Juul” on Netflix, with Dr. D’Andrea making appearances at the 24:50 and 29:40 minute marks of episode four.

Sources:

– Children’s Wisconsin statement

– Netflix docuseries “Big Vape: The Rise and Fall of Juul”