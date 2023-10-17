Children’s Wisconsin Physician Featured in Netflix Docuseries on Vaping-Related Lung Injury

Dr. Lynn D’Andrea, the medical director of pulmonary services at Children’s Wisconsin, is being highlighted in a Netflix docuseries called “Big Vape: The Rise and Fall of Juul.” The series sheds light on the connection between vaping and a severe lung injury, with Dr. D’Andrea recounting the day when her team of providers connected a cluster of patients at Children’s Wisconsin with vaping-related lung injury.

The lung injury, known as EVALI (e-cigarette, or vaping, product use-associated lung injury), became a subject of concern after the team of doctors warned the community about the potential dangers of vaping. This warning sparked a global conversation and led to a better understanding of the hospitalizations and deaths caused e-cigarettes.

The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported the team’s discovery in a special report. The team, including Dr. D’Andrea, fellow pulmonologist Louella Amos, medical director Michael Meyer, and chief medical officer Michael Gutzeit, worked together to treat and question the patients. They discovered that all of the teens presented with the lung injury had recently vaped.

Children’s Hospital doctors, unknowingly at the time, were among the first to make the connection between vaping and the outbreak of severe lung injuries. These injuries quickly spread to over 30 states, with approximately 400 similar cases. While no fatalities had occurred in Wisconsin, six deaths had been reported in other states.

On July 25, 2019, Children’s Hospital physicians held a news conference to announce that eight Wisconsin teens had been hospitalized after vaping. The doctors warned the public about the sudden symptoms experienced these previously healthy teens, such as extreme coughing, trouble breathing, fatigue, weight loss, vomiting, and diarrhea.

This Netflix docuseries is not the first time Children’s Wisconsin has been recognized for its landmark discovery. Their findings have been covered in national and local news stories, as well as in books such as “Big Vape: The Incendiary Rise of Juul” and “The Devil’s Playbook: Big Tobacco, Juul, and the Addiction of a New Generation.”

