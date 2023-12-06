Grave Funding Issues Plague UK Children’s TV as Summit Looms

Children’s TV in the UK is facing a crisis as funding issues threaten the future of the genre. The Children’s Media Foundation (CMF) has organized a summit early next year to address these challenges. The major broadcasters, producer groups, and lobbyists have been invited to attend, along with influential global players like Netflix and YouTube. The CMF is concerned about the detrimental impact these streaming giants have had on the local children’s TV sector.

CMF boss Greg Childs highlights several factors contributing to the current predicament. These include stiff competition, difficulty attracting young audiences to broadcast TV, rising production costs, and limited commercial opportunities to sell shows globally. The consultative meetings held in August to October revealed a mixed sentiment among industry professionals, with a sense of urgency but an overall pessimistic outlook.

The upcoming summit aims to explore various options for revitalizing the ailing sector. Ideas being considered include tax breaks, levies, one-off funding, and potential legislation to ensure prominence of children’s content. The involvement of streaming platforms like YouTube is crucial as they play a significant role in shaping children’s media consumption. Child advocacy bodies will also be invited to address the importance of representation on screen for children’s development.

One concern raised Childs is the long-term implications if the younger generation continues to disregard traditional linear media and public service content. The funding issue is not limited to children’s TV but also highlights the need for broadcasters to reassess their relationships with platforms like YouTube.

Although a government-backed pilot program, the Young Audiences Content Fund, recently concluded with mixed results, industry insiders believe that more financial support is necessary. Moreover, BBC Children’s boss Patricia Hidalgo called for government intervention, emphasizing that the current abundance of international imports is overwhelming British children culturally.

The CMF is actively engaging with politicians to seek support for the industry. A briefing document was sent to Culture Secretary Lucy Frazer and other key figures, urging them to address the lack of quality British children’s content on international platforms. The upcoming summit, along with discussions with regulatory body Ofcom, is expected to yield potential solutions.

The primary age group of concern is seven and above, who have increasingly shifted towards streamers and video-sharing platforms. Childs proposes the idea of a public service TikTok to meet the evolving preferences of young audiences.

The situation for BBC Children’s TV is further challenged the recent announcement that the license fee is unlikely to rise with inflation. This may impact funding for BBC Children’s TV spend, which has already decreased slightly in the past year.

Despite these challenges, the BBC remains committed to producing children’s content, with notable recent commissions such as The Famous Five adaptation and Crongton Knights. BBC Studios continues to play a crucial role in creating shows for kids, making it the largest contributor of children’s content in the UK.