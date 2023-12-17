Netflix’s Lost Ollie Dominates Children’s & Family Creative Arts Emmy Awards

Netflix’s original series Lost Ollie emerged as the big winner at the Children’s & Family Creative Arts Emmy Awards. The live-action/CGI fantasy series scored a total of five wins, including awards for directing, editing, and lighting. The show’s success was followed closely Disney+’s The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special and Disney Channel’s Marvel’s Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur, both of which won three awards each.

One notable win for Lost Ollie was a tie with Apple TV+’s Jane for the Outstanding Visual Effect for a Live Action Program category. These wins highlight the cutting-edge visual effects and technical prowess displayed these shows.

Other multiple winners at the awards ceremony included Disney+’s Baymax! and Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures, as well as Max’s Sesame Street, which both secured two wins each. The recognition of these shows demonstrates the diverse range of high-quality content available for children and families.

The Children & Family Emmy Awards’ main ceremony is set to take place later in the day, building upon the success seen at the Creative Arts event. With multiple categories yet to be announced, it will be interesting to see which shows and individuals will take home the prestigious awards.

The success of Netflix’s Lost Ollie and other nominated shows showcases the growing importance of high-quality children’s and family entertainment. These productions not only captivate audiences but also push the boundaries of storytelling and technical innovation. As the industry continues to evolve, it is clear that these award-winning shows are at the forefront of providing engaging and immersive content for viewers of all ages.