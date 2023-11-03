New Categories and Recognition: The Growing Children’s & Family Emmy Awards

The National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences (NATAS) has recently unveiled the nominations for its second annual Children’s & Family Emmy Awards. This year’s awards show promises to be even more spectacular with the addition of new categories and expanded recognition for outstanding talent in the children’s entertainment industry.

One of the highlights of this year’s awards is the introduction of the Interactive Media category, which will be announced later this month. This category, judged in-person, recognizes the innovative use of technology and interactive elements in children’s programming. It is a reflection of the ever-evolving landscape of media consumption and the importance of engaging young audiences through various digital platforms.

In addition to the Interactive Media category, two juried categories will also be highlighted: Individual Achievement in Animation and the newly-created Public Service Initiative. These categories acknowledge the exceptional work of individuals and the impact of socially conscious storytelling in children’s programming.

“We are very proud of the growth experienced in year two of the Children’s and Family Emmys,” says Rachel Schwartz, Director of Daytime and Children’s & Family Emmy Awards. “Especially in the development and cultivation of the new categories dedicated to puppetry.”

The creation of the Children’s & Family Emmy Awards as a stand-alone competition and ceremony is a significant milestone. It demonstrates the commitment of NATAS to recognize the unique contributions of the children’s entertainment industry. The decision to establish this separate event was made after careful consideration and several adjustments to the way children’s Emmy categories were presented in previous years.

The surge in submissions in the children’s genre played a crucial role in the decision to create a dedicated awards show. The Individual Achievement in Animation category alone received over 300 submissions for the 2020 awards, surpassing all other Emmy categories. This recognition reaffirms that programming for children and families continues to push boundaries and lead the way in innovation and storytelling.

Brent Stanton, Head of Daytime and Children’s & Family Emmy Awards, emphasizes the importance of honoring the excellence of talent and achievements in a year marked artists advocating for fair recognition. He states, “It is more important than ever to honor the excellence of their talents and achievements.”

The Children’s & Family Emmy Awards continue to evolve and grow, fostering an environment where creativity and passion for children’s entertainment can thrive. As the industry continues to innovate, the awards show will undoubtedly play a pivotal role in shaping the future of children’s programming.

