Disney+ and Netflix Dominate the 2nd Annual Children’s & Family Emmys

Disney+ and Netflix were the big winners at the 2nd annual Children’s & Family Emmys, each taking home nine awards in total. The event kicked off with the Children’s & Family Creative Arts Emmys at the Westin Bonaventure Hotel in downtown Los Angeles. While the final tally is still pending, early results showed a tie between the two streaming giants.

One of the standout programs of the night was Netflix’s “Lost Ollie,” which walked away with five trophies, making it the most honored program of the evening. Disney+’s wins included multiple awards for “The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special” and the animated series “Baymax!” Even Disney Channel had a successful night with four wins.

The star-studded event saw presenters such as Tamara Almeida, Ceci Balagot, and Eric Bauza, among others. The main Children’s & Family Emmys are set to take place on Sunday night, with Christopher Jackson hosting the ceremony. Presenters for the event include Tommy Davidson, Raven-Symoné, and W. Kamau Bell, along with his daughters.

The National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences had a busy weekend, as the 50th Daytime Emmys aired on CBS on Friday evening, followed the Daytime Creative Arts & Lifestyle Emmys on Saturday afternoon.

While Disney+ and Netflix dominated the Children’s & Family Emmys, other notable winners included “Sesame Street,” which took home the award for Writing for a Preschool Live Action Program, and “The Cuphead Show!” which won for Directing in an Animated Program. The awards covered various categories, from writing to directing, editing, and visual effects.

Overall, the 2nd annual Children’s & Family Emmys celebrated the exceptional content being produced for young audiences. With Disney+ and Netflix leading the pack, it’s clear that streaming platforms continue to deliver high-quality programming for children and families to enjoy.