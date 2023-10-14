New TikTok Trend Fights Anti-Trans Hate Celebrating Trans Family Members

In response to recent comments from British prime minister Rishi Sunak about the trans community, children of trans parents are participating in a new TikTok trend to combat anti-trans hate. This trend has gained inspiration from Sunak’s remarks, in which he referred to misgendering trans people as “common sense” and made jokes at the expense of the trans community. The children of trans parents are using TikTok to take a stand against transphobia sharing their love and support for their trans family members.

The TikTok trend incorporates audio clips that combine anti-trans statements from Sunak’s speech with other transphobic remarks. Users share photos and stories about their trans parents, expressing admiration and introducing viewers to the things their trans family members love. The posts aim to humanize the trans community and highlight the importance of basic human respect for trans individuals.

These heartfelt TikToks have received positive responses from viewers. Many express joy at seeing older trans individuals living authentically, while others find hope and inspiration for their own futures as trans individuals. The trend has also expanded to include TikToks about trans friends and partners, emphasizing the need to protect trans lives and challenge harmful stereotypes.

This TikTok trend serves as a powerful reminder that trans individuals are deserving of love, support, and respect. By sharing their personal stories, these TikTokers aim to combat the transphobia perpetuated public figures like Rishi Sunak. They refuse to let trans lives be reduced to punchlines or political fodder, instead affirming the humanity and value of trans individuals.

